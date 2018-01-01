Knowing how much is half the battle

How much sugar does your “health” bar contain? You would be surprised. And when you look at the nutrition label, what is 18g anyways? Well, that’s 4 1/2 sugar cubes. Quite a bit when you think about it.

We designed Hidden Sugar to help you visualize the sugar we all eat in processed foods. It’s not until you see it, that you realize how much sugar it really is.